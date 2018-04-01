Barcelona looking to seal departures of Blaugrana duo to raise funds for transfer of €100M superstar

Barcelona are reportedly eager to seal the departures of Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez in order to raise funds for Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann.

Don Balon are stating that the France international could set the club back €100M if he signs, and that the Blaugrana are looking to sell both Suarez and Gomes in order to raise funds for a move for the Atleti frontman.

MORE: Lionel Messi points out four reasons why Barcelona struggled in 2-2 draw against Sevilla

It’s also being stated by the same outlet that the club hope to raise around €45M by selling both Suarez and Gomes, meaning that Barca are going to have to find some money from elsewhere if they’re to raise the money for Griezmann entirely through player sales.

Both Gomes and Suarez are fringe players at best under Ernesto Valverde, meaning that the Blaugrana shouldn’t miss the duo too much, especially if they manage to bring in Griezmann as a replacement.

Gomes has, overall, been poor for the Spanish giants since his move from Valencia in the summer of 2016 with the midfielder constantly struggling to hold down a regular first team place at the Camp Nou.

Denis Suarez, whilst talented, is in the same boat as Gomes, as he too has struggled to break into the first team at Barca during his tenure at the club.

Should Gomes and Suarez both depart Barcelona, it’ll be interesting to see if they bring in anyone else other than Griezmann to replace the duo.