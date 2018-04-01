“Class” – Arsenal fans ecstatic with Aubameyang after “selfless” gesture to Lacazette

Arsenal fans were full of praise after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed a touch of class with a gesture towards Alexadre Lacazette against Stoke City.

Arsenal comfortably swept aside Stoke City at the Emirates this afternoon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw a plethora of praise heaped upon his shoulders for a number of reasons.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal side were the 3-0 victors in today’s tie over Paul Lambert’s relegation-threatened Stoke City who did little to trouble David Ospina’s Arsenal goal.

Arsenal did have to wait until the final 15 minutes before the floodgates opened but their patience was rewarded.

Aubameyang opened the scoring on the 75th minute before adding a second just eleven minutes later on the 86th minute from the penally spot.

Just two minutes later Mesut Ozil was judged to have been bundled over in the Stoke City box on the 88th minute with Arsenal being awarded their second penalty in just two minutes.

All eyes turned to Aubameyang who many naturally felt would step up to seal a hat-trick and an emphatic individual performance for the Gunners.

However, the Gambon international vacated his duty as penalty-taker and allowed Frenchman Lacazette to instead take on the responsibility.

Lacazette has struggled of late to not only find form but also game-time since the arrival of Aubameyang.

Lacazette received criticism last month after a vital miss vs Tottenham.

However, after being introduced on the 61st minute Lacazette impressed for Arsenal this afternoon and Aubameyang showed that there is no bad blood between the two allowing the French forward to score his tenth Arsenal goal of the season.

Aubameyang was understandably praised by Arsenal fans on social media for his selfless act.

 

 

