Cristiano Ronaldo ORDERS Real Madrid to RUIN Manchester United’s plans with stunning swap deal

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants his club to seal the transfer of Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva in the summer.

The Portugal international is said to be a big fan of his fellow countryman and is keen for Real president Florentino Perez to lure him to the Bernabeu, according to Diario Gol.

Ronaldo and Silva have played together for Portugal and could strike up a fine partnership in Madrid as well, with the former Monaco man showing his quality at City this season despite a slow start.

Silva was not initially a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side, but has worked his way in in recent times with a much-improved showing in the second half of the season.

The 23-year-old has seven goals and six assists in total this season and could be a useful addition for a Madrid side that has lacked spark in the final third at times this season.

Los Blancos are far behind rivals Barcelona in the running for La Liga and will need big names in order to boost their hopes of winning the title back next season.

Diario Gol add that Isco could be the player to make way for Silva, with a swap deal perhaps on the cards following recent interest in the Spaniard from the Citizens.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed Isco was a £75million target for City ahead of the summer.

Ronaldo is said to be prepared to see Isco sacrificed in order for Madrid to pull off the signing of Silva, in a move that could benefit both clubs.

Isco has also been linked as a top priority target for Manchester United, however, so Ronaldo could ruin his old club’s transfer plans if this goes through.