Record-breaking forward tells his club he’s considering tempting Manchester United transfer offer

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told his club he has a tempting offer to seal a transfer back to his old club Manchester United.

The Portugal international does not feel valued by Madrid and is weighing up the opportunity to return to United and end his career at Old Trafford, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Jose Mourinho warns Manchester United they must pay whatever it takes for unmissable transfer opportunity

The report states that, despite his age, Ronaldo would still be viewed as a fine signing for United after his prolific run in front of goal this season.

The 33-year-old is undoubtedly still one of the most lethal finishers on the planet and could be an upgrade on some of this current crop of Red Devils attacking players.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled since his January switch from Arsenal, while Romelu Lukaku has not been the most consistent performer considering the amount United paid to sign him from Everton last summer.

Ronaldo is clearly in a bracket of his own when he’s in the mood and has shown what he can do in the Premier League with his stellar displays for United earlier in his career.

Don Balon state that the striker has now told Real about United’s interest as he looks to engineer himself a better contract at the Bernabeu.

In fairness, Ronaldo arguably deserves all the recognition he wants after his services to the club, for whom he’s made history by becoming their all-time leading goalscorer among numerous other accolades.