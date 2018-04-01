Dele Alli masterclass sees Spurs secure first away win at Chelsea in 28 years to crush Blues’ Champions League hopes

Spurs had Dele Alli to thank this evening, as the England international scored twice in his side’s 3-1 win against Chelsea to deal a massive blow to the Blues’ hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The home side took the lead through Alvaro Morata, however fine strike from Christian Eriksen and a brace from Dele Alli allowed Spurs to secure their first ever win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Here are the Good, the Bad and the Insane from the Blues’ defeat to Spurs at Stamford Bride…

The Good

Dele Alli was, absolutely, the difference between the Lilywhites and the Blues this evening, with the midfielder’s two goals proving to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

Alli’s first goal was one that even Lionel Messi himself would be proud, with the former MK Dons man being on hand to tap home a few minutes later to deal a killer blow to the home side’s hopes of getting back into the match.

Alli hasn’t been his usual self this season, with the youngster only managing to bag a total of eight league goals this campaign compared to the 18 he managed last season, however today showed that the 21-year-old is still an absolute asset for the north London side.

This fan certainly agrees with our views on the young midfielder’s performance today…

Absolute class today from Tottenham. Dele Alli showing once again why he is a unique talent with a great end product #COYS — Ryan Willenborg (@ryrywillenborg) April 1, 2018

The Bad

Chelsea were absolutely woeful today, with the Blues now seemingly needing an massive miracle in order to finish inside the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Despite taking the lead, the Blues never looked fully comfortable against Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and this showed and they eventually collapsed to a 3-1 defeat.

The west London side have been a showed of their former selves this season, with the Blues amassing a total of nine defeats so far this campaign, three times as many as they managed throughout the whole of last season.

With stars like Eden Hazard looking, for the most part, uninterested once the Blues went a few goals down, it makes you wonder just how a team that amassed 93 points last season can be so poor this time round.

To many players are having a awful game. No excuses this is a massive let down for us @ChelseaFC fans. Just expected better. #CHETOT — Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) April 1, 2018

The Insane

Dele Alli’s control for his first goal of the match was something the likes of Ronaldinho and Dimitar Berbatov would’ve be proud of.

It’s things like that from the midfielder that makes you appreciated just how talented the youngster actually is, and just how good he can become in the future once he is given time.

Despite not being at his best this season, Alli has still shown today that, when it’s his day, it truly is his day.