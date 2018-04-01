€32m Barcelona superstar’s social media post suggests he will leave and confirm a move to Serie A giants

A Barcelona star has hinted on social media that he will seal a move to a Serie A side as his future at the Camp Nou looks in increased jeopardy according to reports from Italy.

READ ALSO: Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah given Barcelona transfer vow on one condition

Barcelona star Rafinha could seal a permanent move to Inter Milan after joining Inter on loan in January.

The Brazilian midfielder has already impressed in the heart of the Inter midfield and has experienced far more regular playing-time in Serie A than he saw in La Liga when playing for Barcelona.

Further, a social media post from the 25-year-old yesterday would suggest that he is settling in at his new Italian club. Inter hosted Verona yesterday at the San Siro and swept aside the away team thanks to a brace from Mauro Icardi and a goal from Ivan Perisic. Rafinha impressed after starting in the number ten role for the Italian side and took to social media to express his joy at settling in at the club.

The Italian outlet CalcioMercato have suggested that the social media post would infer that the Brazilian could now be weighing up a permanent move to Inter with the Serie A club having an option to purchase Rafinha on a permanent deal in the summer for €32m when his loan spell is up.

As perviously noted, Rafinha struggled at times at Barcelona despite being at the La Liga club since 2006 as a youth player. As the Brazilian rose through the ranks into the first team he had the impossible task of having to battle the likes of Andres Iniesta and Xavi for a spot in the first team.