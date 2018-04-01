Florentino Perez demands Zinedine Zidane to start key Real Madrid star against Juventus in crucial Champions League clash

Florentino Perez has reportedly told Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to start forward Gareth Bale against Juventus in next week’s crucial clash in the Champions League.

Diario Gol are stating that the Los Blancos president has demanded that Zidane give the Wales international a starting place in his side against the Old Lady for next week’s match.

The news outlet are also reporting that Perez has asked for Bale to start in order to try and put him in the shop window and to try and get the player to catch the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs.

Bale hasn’t had the easiest time in Spain since his then world-record move from Spurs in the summer of 2013, as the Welshman has constantly struggled with injuries during his time in the Spanish capital.

In 179 appearances for Los Blancos, the winger has managed to clock up 79 goals and 58 assists, an expected return for a player of his quality.

Despite this, Bale’s injury troubles have put a serious dampener on his time at the Bernabeu, with the player missing a total of 66 games for the club since his arrival nearly five years ago.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see if Zidane listens to Perez’s orders and starts former Spurs star Bale against Massimiliano Allegri’s side next week.