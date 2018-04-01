“Huge blow” – Chelsea fans distraught with Antonio Conte’s team selection for crucial clash against Spurs

Chelsea fans took to social media to vent their annoyance at the fact that Alvaro Morata has been handed a starting place in their side’s clash against Spurs at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has decided to start the Spanish international, who only joined the club in the summer, over January signing Olivier Giroud for his side’s clash against their London rivals in the Premier League today, a decision that has not gone down well with some fans.

Today’ match against Mauricio Pochettino’s side is one that the Blues must win in order to really give their push to qualify for next season’s Champions League, as if the west London side were to lose today, they would be eight points behind fourth-placed Spurs, all but ending their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Despite some fans’ disappointment at seeing Morata start against Spurs, it seems as if Conte has gotten the rest of his selections spot on, as the home side are otherwise starting a full strength side for their crucial tie this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans venting their anger at seeing Morata start for the Blues today.

And Morata is starting ????#CHETOT — K H A L E D (@obiora_maxwell) April 1, 2018

Biggest game of the season, and Courtois is out for Willy. Huge blow, despite what trolls will say. Morata instead of Giroud a huge blow as well.. praying for a Hazard & Willian masterclass. — CarefreeDaily. (@CarefreeDailyFC) April 1, 2018

Come back when Morata does something. Hope we get rid in the summer. — CarefreeDaily. (@CarefreeDailyFC) April 1, 2018

I can't wait for Morata to miss 3 clear cut chances or rather one on ones ? — Super Lampard (@CrownedLampard) April 1, 2018