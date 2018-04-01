Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah given Barcelona transfer vow on one condition

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly been told he can seal a transfer to Barcelona and fulfil his dream of playing alongside Lionel Messi on one condition.

The Egypt international, who has been in sensational form since moving from Roma to Liverpool last summer, has supposedly been told by Philippe Coutinho to snub Real Madrid and wait another year to move to the Nou Camp, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet claim Barca have some interest in Salah, but that they do not currently see the need to move for him as they plan to carry on using Luis Suarez as their main striker next season.

Salah, however, could still have a role to play at Barcelona if he waits one more season and carries on playing as he has done in the Premier League.

Don Balon claim Coutinho has assured him of this as long as he spurns interest from Real Madrid this summer, with the report claiming the 25-year-old is being eyed up by Los Blancos to replace their faltering attackers.

It is little surprise to see Salah having the pick of Europe’s top clubs after scoring 37 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season – more than he managed in two seasons at Roma.

Once cast off as not good enough by Chelsea as a youngster, Salah now looks a strong favourite to win the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year after his tremendous start at Anfield.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, that means they may once again find it hard to keep hold of one of their best players, as they found when they lost Coutinho to Barcelona in January.