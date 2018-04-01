Manchester United star sets new record in win over Swansea City

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has set a new personal best record after keeping a clean sheet in the win over Swansea City yesterday.

The Red Devils won 2-0 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, but De Gea had another fine performance to ensure a 16th clean sheet of the season.

That’s a new record for De Gea, who just seems to get better and better all the time with his performances for United.

Despite a struggle to compete in the big competitions like the Premier League and Champions League, De Gea has been a real match-winner for his club, with some memorable stops helping the team to important results at various points of the campaign.

The 27-year-old was in inspired form in a 3-1 win away to Arsenal earlier in the season, when he repeatedly denied the Gunners a host of clear-cut chances that an ordinary ‘keeper would surely never have stopped.

De Gea also made a great point-blank save away to Sevilla, even if he couldn’t prevent United then losing the return leg at home.

This 16th clean sheet of the season in the league is further proof of his world class quality and huge importance to Jose Mourinho’s side.