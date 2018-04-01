Arsenal handed chance to sign Manchester United star as Jose Mourinho lines up £80m replacement

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to sell Anthony Martial in order to help fund a transfer for £80million-rated Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

The Daily Mirror claim Martial has not quite done enough to win Mourinho over in recent times and that has persuaded the Red Devils boss to cash in on him this summer.

The France international was left on the bench against Swansea City yesterday and has generally found opportunities in the starting line up hard to come by in recent times.

Still, Martial has long been rated as one of Europe’s top young forwards and the Mirror mention Juventus as potential suitors for the 22-year-old.

Could Arsenal pounce for Anthony Martial transfer?

Earlier this season, the Sun also linked Arsenal as potential suitors for Martial, who was said to be unsettled by the January signing of Alexis Sanchez adding further competition for him in attack.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners could still pursue Martial, though there’s a lot of logic in such a move due to Arsene Wenger’s needs up front.

Sanchez was replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the winter, but Arsenal could still do with an upgrade on players like Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck, both of whom have played a lot of games on the left-hand side, where Martial would look a significant upgrade.

However, having sold Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in January, it remains to be seen if United would be prepared to let another potentially top player move to one of their rivals.