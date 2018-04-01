Manchester United ready to smash transfer record to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to £175million star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go all out and pay as much as £175million to beat the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool to the transfer of Marco Asensio.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder is regarded as one of Europe’s top young talents and is seemingly a priority for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

MORE: Video: Manchester United wonderkid makes child cry with brutal nutmeg

According to Don Balon, United are prepared to fork out a club-record £175m for Asensio, which has Real Madrid considering the future of the 22-year-old.

The report claims that while the club do not want to sell the Spain international, they believe the player himself is tempted by the prospect of moving to Old Trafford.

Asensio could certainly fit in well in this United team, who look in need of more spark and creativity in their side after a frustrating season.

United haven’t really looked in the running for the Premier League title for some months now, and were also surprisingly dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla at the last 16 stage.

It’s clear that more big-name signings could be required, and Asensio would surely be an upgrade on inconsistent performers such as Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.

Don Balon recently linked Chelsea with a big-money bid for the player as well, while Diario Gol claimed Liverpool had been in touch about snapping him up.

United should have the resources to beat their rivals to Asensio’s signature, in what could be an important move in deciding how next season’s title race could go.

United’s current transfer record is the £89m BBC Sport claim they paid for Paul Pogba last season.