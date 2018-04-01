Man Utd transfer news: €70m star pushing to complete United move, Mourinho green-lights Arsenal swoop, Real Madrid duo targeted

Here’s the latest Man Utd transfer news circulating around the web today…

While Jose Mourinho’s side returned to Premier League action yesterday, the transfer gossip never stops, particularly with the summer now edging closer and closer.

Some big names are making decisions about their futures now, and it looks likely mostly good news for United if these latest rumours are to be believed:

Reports claim Alex Sandro is urging his club Juventus to let him seal a transfer to Manchester United this summer in a deal likely to be worth around €70million.

The Brazil international is one of the finest left-backs in the world and would represent a major upgrade on both Luke Shaw and Ashley Young in that position.

Sandro has also been linked with Chelsea in recent times, but it seems his preference is a move to Old Trafford after growing interest from Mourinho in recent weeks.

Manchester United are ready to sell Anthony Martial to Arsenal as they look to raise money to launch a summer bid for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

The Wales international has long been on Mourinho’s radar and could be an upgrade on Martial if he can get over his injury problems and hit top form again.

Fans won’t be too pleased, however, if it means Martial ends up at Arsenal, who were linked with the young Frenchman in January and again since as he’s played a lot less due to the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Reports in Spain claim Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he has an offer to join Manchester United and he’s tempted to walk out of the Bernabeu this summer.

The Portugal international could be lured into a dream return at United as the club are ready to offer him big money and guarantee him star status in the team – something that’s not on offer in Madrid right now.

Ronaldo has warned Real about United’s interest, so it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants can now respond by giving him the kind of new contract he wants.