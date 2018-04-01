Jose Mourinho warns Manchester United they must pay whatever it takes for unmissable transfer opportunity

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly urged his club to pay whatever it takes to take an opportunity in the transfer market that might not come again.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils boss is eager for his side to fork out the cash for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco as he looks like becoming available this summer.

MORE: Manchester United star sets new record in win over Swansea City

The Spain international shone for his county recently as he netted a hat-trick in a friendly win over Argentina, but he’s had a slightly harder time of things with his club Real Madrid.

Isco has six goals and six assists in all competitions this season, but has started just 18 La Liga matches for Zinedine Zidane’s side and seems to be struggling with being in and out of the team.

United, however, could greatly benefit from a playmaker of his quality after being exposed for their own lack of creativity at points this season, particularly in the big games.

Isco could help Mourinho bridge that gap between his side and Manchester City next season, and Don Balon claim he’s urged his board to deliver this transfer as a priority.

Don Balon claim Mourinho wants United to pay whatever Real ask for Isco, who has also been linked by the Daily Mirror as a £75million target for Manchester City.

The Portuguese tactician does not believe it’s often a player of the 25-year-old’s calibre goes on the market and doesn’t want to miss out on this opportunity.