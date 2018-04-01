“Need to sell” – Chelsea fans distraught with £120m superstar after “disgraceful performance” vs Tottenham

One Chelsea star in particular was on the receiving end of a flurry of abuse after losing at home to Tottenham.

Chelsea fans were distraught with Eden Hazard after losing 3-1 to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard was largely uninvolved throughout and many fans made the suggestion that he often goes missing in big and crucial games.

Alvaro Morata had given Chelsea the lead on the 30th minute after capitalising on a poor Hugo Lloris mistake from a Victor Moses cross.

Christian Eriksen however equalised for Tottenham just before half-time with arguably a goal of the month contender from 25-yards.

The second-half was then all Tottenham who swept aside Antonio Conte’s side thanks to a superb Dele Alli individual performance.

Alli scored twice in quick succession just after the hour mark and largely silenced any of Chelsea’s hopes of getting back into the tie.

Tottenham were even able to bring on Harry Kane in the second-half after the striker had been rested on the bench after two weeks out with ligament damage.

The result now leaves Chelsea eight points adrift of Tottenham in the league and it would now appear that their hopes of Champions League qualification are largely over with Conte’s side now closer to Arsenal in sixth position than Tottenham in fourth.

The Sun have recently linked Hazard with an audacious £120m move to Real Madrid and many fans expressed that they feel as though it is now time for Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea need to sell Hazard, rarely plays well when he’s really needed. Most overrated player in the league. — Daniel Earley (@DanielEarley) April 1, 2018

What about your god? Eden Hazard?? Fucking disgraceful performance!! — mick breen (@mickbreen1) April 1, 2018

Mehn, this hazard guy ain’t winning any world best. Please tell fiorentino perez we are ready to sell tho — Nino (@rizz_boy) April 1, 2018

We need to drop Hazard, he is playing awful this season #Chelsea — Rissie Pooh (@pandahpooh06) April 1, 2018

Another big game Hazard goes missing in. But hey keeping saying hes world class.. — Shane Ohhh ?? (@ShaneOhhh_) April 1, 2018

About time Chelsea binned Hazard I reckon, goes missing every big game, all he does is slows them down and tries to win free kicks ? — Jack (@jacksb7) April 1, 2018