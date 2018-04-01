“Sell him” – Tottenham fans distraught after “awful mistake” from superstar vs Chelsea

Tottenham fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction at one star in particular after the first-half vs Chelsea.

Tottenham fans were outraged by a Hugo Lloris mistake vs Chelsea allowing Alvaro Morata to score.

Chelsea hosted Tottenham in the Premier League this afternoon at Stamford Bridge and took a first-half lead through a mistake from the Tottenham and France number one.

Chelsea wingback Victor Moses whipped in a cross from the right flank, which Lloris looked to come for and claim with ease. However, the Tottenham ‘keeper missed the cross completely allowing Spaniard Morata to convert a simple header to put Chelsea 1-0 ahead.

Lloris understandably looked extremely upset with himself but had his blushes saved to an extent by a Christian Eriksen wondergoal just before half-time.

With Spurs trailing and with no Harry Kane in the starting line-up it looked as though it could be a tough afternoon at Stamford Bridge after falling behind. However, Eriksen produced arguably the goal of the season from 25-yards to draw the sides level.

The game is of course a must-win for both sides with Tottenham sitting just five points above Chelsea in fourth place going into today’s match.

Tottenham fans were outraged by Lloris on social media and some even suggested he should be sold.

#CHETOT awful, awful, awful mistake by Lloris,.. You can’t come for the ball like that unless you at least get a fingertip to it.. #COYS #stilltimeleft #Kaneonsoon — Sir Paul Veness MBE (@paulveness1974) April 1, 2018

Lloris is finished lets sell him — Philip (@shitssoko) April 1, 2018

Lloris’ horrific mistakes lately are not going unnoticed. He was much better a few years ago than he is now. Overrated. — freeflow football (@freeflowblog) April 1, 2018

Awful from Lloris — Stevie J (@StevieJ_23) April 1, 2018

There’s world class goalkeeper Hugo Lloris having another howler. Awful keeper. — James (@Shead_AV) April 1, 2018