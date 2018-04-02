‘That’s a f**cking joke!’ – Arsenal fan left absolutely raging at player decision vs Stoke City

Arsenal Fan TV regular Claude was absolutely fuming with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for giving up his penalty to Alexandre Lacazette against Stoke City.

While many Gooners have hailed the Gabon international’s unselfish play to allow Lacazette a chance to end his goal drought, Claude was livid as it meant he lost a potentially lucrative bet.

The outspoken Arsenal fan slammed Aubameyang’s decision as ‘a f**cking joke’ as he’d put a fiver on an Aubameyang hat-trick at 25/1.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker scored his first from the penalty spot and then added a superb second from open play before the Gunners were awarded a second spot-kick late on.

But Aubameyang gave the ball to his strike partner Lacazette, who made no mistake to score just his second goal of 2018 after a tough time in north London.

Everyone was in a good mood then @GoonerClaude turned up fuming with Aubameyang for letting Lacazette take the penalty because it cost him his bet ???? Full Vid: https://t.co/zRlhPzHMoQ#AFC #AFTV #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/yfUwp3o1sf — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) April 2, 2018

This could be crucial as the France international is likely to start against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League this week due to Aubameyang being cup-tied in the competition.

Claude, however, is fuming about the players’ antics meaning he missed out on a very decent amount of money.

Typical Arsenal fans – never happy, even when they win!