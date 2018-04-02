Barcelona star confirms Manchester United transfer interest

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has confirmed Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing him amid speculation over his future.

The France international has also warned United that they could face competition for his signature as other clubs are also in for him, though he insists his focus is on Barcelona.

MORE: Colossal boost for Manchester United as £23m target suggests he will leave Champions League giants

Umtiti joined Barca last season and has been one of their top performers since then, and it’s little surprise that big clubs like United have taken notice of his ability.

Don Balon recently linked United with the 24-year-old with a £52million release clause, suggesting he was tempted to head to Old Trafford as they were offering him a more tempting contract than Barcelona.

This looks a big worry for the Catalan giants, who have also seen star player Neymar poached by Paris Saint-Germain in the last year, so will not want another of their biggest names poached due to not setting his buy-out clause high enough.

On his future, Umtiti told Canal FC, translated by the Metro: ‘Negotiations for a contract renewal have not started yet. My release clause is low, but that’s not what I worry about, I focus on the pitch.

‘It’s not only Manchester United, other clubs want me as well, but my sole focus is on Barcelona.

‘It was my dream to play at Barca. And I achieved it when I was just 22. I’m very happy here, whenever I play and whenever I train.’

United could certainly do with a player like Umtiti to shore up their unconvincing defence, with players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones surely set to be replaced in the summer after a string of below-par performances.