Chelsea make offer for €40million Liverpool transfer target in bid to solve striker woes

Chelsea have reportedly come in with an offer for Real Madrid striker and rumoured Liverpool transfer target Karim Benzema in a bid to solve their problems up front.

According to Don Balon, the 30-year-old has become one of Roman Abramovich’s top targets up front for the upcoming summer transfer window, and the player has received their offer.

Benzema is said to be tempted by a switch to Stamford Bridge, so says Don Balon, despite previous reports that he could be targeted by Liverpool.

A previous report from Don Balon claimed Benzema had snubbed the chance to move to a Chinese Super League club and was holding out instead to remain at a top European side.

Chelsea look in need of a player of Benzema’s calibre after disappointing campaigns from the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud up front.

The west London giants let Diego Costa move back to Atletico Madrid and that increasingly looks like a huge mistake as his replacements have not been up to scratch at all.

Benzema may not have been at his best this season but has proven himself to be one of Europe’s finest forwards for much of the last decade.

A move to England could be a decent idea to revive his career at this point, though Chelsea fans may also feel their club could do better than move for the ageing Frenchman.