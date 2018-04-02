Real Madrid line up incredible Chelsea swap deal involving three players

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing an astonishing transfer deal with Chelsea to sign two of their players in an exchange deal this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants hope they can persuade the Blues to part with both Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata if they offer £131million and Gareth Bale for the pair.

MORE: Not an April Fools’: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has outscored Chelsea’s entire front three this season

Morata has struggled since leaving Madrid to join Chelsea last summer, and Don Balon claim the Spain international regrets the move and is keen to go back.

Hazard has long been linked with Real and there could be reason to fear for the Belgium international’s future as Chelsea look highly likely to miss out on Champions League qualification this season after their weekend defeat to top four rivals Tottenham.

Bale could of course be a fine signing for Chelsea along with all that money, though it remains to be seen if such a considerable overhaul up front is really sensible at this point.

Still, the west London giants may not have much choice if both Hazard and Morata were to push for moves to the Bernabeu to escape the sinking ship that the club look right now.

Don Balon have previously claimed Hazard would look to push for an exit once it was mathematically impossible for Chelsea to make the top four this season, so that could be edging closer now.

Antonio Conte’s position as manager will surely also be in doubt, with ex-Blue Gianluca Vialli revealing the Italian tactician is desperate to quit the club.

Champions in 2014/15, 10th in 2015/16, champions again in 2016/17 and in real danger of finishing 6th in 2017/18 – no one does success followed by immediate and spectacular disappointment quite like Chelsea.