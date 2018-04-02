Cristiano Ronaldo calls on Zinedine Zidane to axe big-name Real Madrid duo for Juventus clash

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has controversially called on manager Zinedine Zidane to axe two big names for this week’s Champions League clash with Juventus.

Los Blancos travel to Turin on Tuesday night for the first leg of their quarter-final tie with Juve, and Don Balon claim Ronaldo is making some big demands of Zidane ahead of the game.

MORE: Deal agreed: Real Madrid star set to complete €50million transfer to Champions League rivals

The Spanish outlet report that Ronaldo doesn’t want Isco or Gareth Bale in the starting XI against Juventus, but that youngster Marco Asensio should be given a key role to play.

Asensio has not been a regular for Real for most of this season, though Zidane has generally tended to rotate between him, Isco and Bale, all of whom could justifiably complain that they deserve more playing time.

The French tactician will undoubtedly have some big decisions to make as Madrid play one of their most important games this season.

Last season’s Champions League winners cannot realistically catch Barcelona in La Liga between now and the end of the campaign, so must ensure they progress far in Europe to avoid calling this season a disaster.

Real won last season’s final 4-1 against Juventus and are rediscovering some of their best form again ahead of tomorrow’s game.