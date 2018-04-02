Mohamed Salah asks for two guarantees if he is to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid transfer

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is making two big demands of Real Madrid if he is to seal a transfer to the Bernabeu this summer.

The Egypt international is unsurprisingly being looked at by a host of top clubs at the moment after his stunning start at Anfield this season.

Salah was a relatively low-key signing from Roma last summer, certainly in comparison to some of the other high-profile deals that went on at the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and others.

However, the 25-year-old has hit the ground running with an incredible 37 goals in 41 games for Liverpool despite not even playing as an out-and-out striker.

Salah would undoubtedly fit in at a club like Real Madrid, and Don Balon claim he’s open to the move as long as he’s given two guarantees over the deal.

The report states he wants assurances he’ll be in the starting line up week in, week out so as to avoid going down the path of someone like Gareth Bale.

On top of that, Salah is said to be demanding to be the club’s second highest earner behind only Cristiano Ronaldo.

These are big requests and it’s unclear if Real will meet them, so Liverpool fans will hope this is essentially their top scorer’s way of saying he wants to stay on Merseyside.

The Sun also recently linked Salah as a target for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after his storming first season with Liverpool.