MAJOR BOOST for Barcelona, key figure drops HUGE hint over future plans

While much of the focus this summer will be on who Barcelona bring in to strengthen their squad, they’ll also be desperate to keep their most important players too.

One individual who certainly falls into the bracket of being indispensable for the Catalan giants is defender Samuel Umtiti, with doubts emerging over his future at the Nou Camp.

Speculation has linked Man Utd with a move, and particularly with his €60m release clause, it has raised fears from a Barcelona perspective that he could leave this summer.

That would be disastrous for Ernesto Valverde’s side, as the French international has established a strong and effective partnership with Gerard Pique in the heart of the defence, leading to Barca having the second best defensive record in La Liga having conceded just 15 goals in 30 games.

With only Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen in reserve, it would be a huge blow to lose Umtiti. Based on these comments though, it doesn’t sound as though he has plans to go anywhere just yet.

“I am focused on the field, it is what makes me happy. The rest will come,” he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“The truth is that there is interest from other clubs, but I have so many goals to fulfill with Barça that at the moment, I’m not thinking about it. In this world everything is going very fast, but I can say that I am very proud to be here.”

Much will still depend on if Barcelona can reach an agreement with Umtiti on a new contract to keep him happy and fend off interest from elsewhere. However, these comments would suggest that he has no intention of leaving if it can be avoided.