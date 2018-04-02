Pep Guardiola names Manchester City’s biggest priority ahead of crunch Liverpool and Manchester United ties

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his biggest priority for the week ahead as his side take on Liverpool in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Spanish tactician has plenty to think about as his side face a tough task making it into the Champions League semi-finals, while his side can also wrap up the Premier League title with a win at home against United at the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, many City fans would absolutely love to see their club wrap up the title against their bitter inner-city rivals, but Guardiola insists his main focus is on the Champions League.

City clearly have plenty of time to make sure they finish this season as champions so can afford one slip-up against United, whereas this two-legged tie with Liverpool will surely not be so simple and straightforward.

The Reds are in tremendous form right now and City lost their only league game of the season at Anfield earlier this year, so will be desperate for a positive first leg result on Merseyside this Wednesday.

‘I understand completely the people are happy and the enthusiasm to win the league at home against them,’ Guardiola is quoted in the Independent.

‘At the end the important thing is to win but I understand to play at home Saturday 5.30 in front of our fans, it is an important game to win the Premier League.

‘Before that we have Liverpool and after we have three days we have second leg so few recovery days and you have to use all the squad. I am sorry, like a manager now, Liverpool will occupy all my head.’