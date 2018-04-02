Jose Mourinho armed with £200m transfer budget as Manchester United put together six-man wish-list, including Tottenham duo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been given £200million to spend on new players this summer as Ed Woodward looks to help him deliver some big-name targets.

According to the Sun, Mourinho has six main names in mind to strengthen in defence and midfield, with attack largely sorted after recent purchases of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

The Sun list Napoli midfielder Jorginho as one of the club’s priorities, alongside five defenders in Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose, both of Tottenham, Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, Juventus left-back Alex Sandro and Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney.

United could certainly do with upgrades on a number of their current defensive options, with the Sun mentioning that the likes of Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian are heading for the chop.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones’ futures are also uncertain after some less-than convincing displays for much of this season.

United will surely not be able to add all six of the players on the manager’s list, but three or four would undoubtedly go down as a highly successful summer.

Jorginho makes sense as a priority given Michael Carrick is set to retire, while Marouane Fellaini is also heading towards the end of his contract.

Bellerin seems a tad ambitious given Arsenal will surely do all they can to avoid selling another star player to a rival, but fans are increasingly convinced a move for Alderweireld is on after he failed to even make the bench for Tottenham against Chelsea this weekend.