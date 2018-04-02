Jose Mourinho has been forced to change his mind about this Manchester United star, says pundit

Garth Crooks believes Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been so good this season he’s ‘bulldozed’ his way into Jose Mourinho’s starting line up.

The England international will have started the campaign seen largely as a squad player, but must now be one of the first names on Mourinho’s team sheet after a superb season.

While United have largely disappointed in most of their biggest games this term, Lingard’s rise to stardom has been one real positive from the campaign and Crooks believes he’s essentially undroppable for both United and England now.

The 25-year-old was on form again this weekend as United beat Swansea City, and he made it into Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport as a result.

Focusing on Lingard’s performances, Crooks had this to say on the in-form attacker and how he’s forced Mourinho into making him a regular: ‘This lad has to be in England’s starting XI for the World Cup on current form.

‘Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has tried to use Lingard sparingly this season but failed. All credit to this young player, he has not only bulldozed his way into United’s starting line-up but he’s currently running the show.

‘Lingard was involved in all of United’s goals against Swansea while displaying a range of passes in his repertoire.

‘Could Gareth Southgate play both Lingard and Dele Alli in the same England team? Or is it too much like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard? Nice thought though.’

Lingard has 13 goals and four assists for United in all competitions and also recently netted his first England goal, the winner in the recent friendly against the Netherlands.