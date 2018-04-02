Manchester United fans ‘welcome’ new £55m signing following Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

Manchester United fans are increasingly confident that Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is set for a transfer to Old Trafford in the summer following his axing for yesterday’s Chelsea game.

The Belgium international was not even on the bench for Spurs as they won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday – seen as a major signal from Mauricio Pochettino that he’s ready to sell the player.

MORE: Barcelona star confirms Manchester United transfer interest

Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez have looked a formidable defensive partnership for much of this season as Alderweireld has played less often, and that has led to rumours that the 29-year-old will be on his way out of north London.

Alderweireld has long looked one of the most solid centre-backs in the Premier League and would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back for United.

toby alderweireld
Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United

The Daily Mirror recently claimed United were one of the clubs in for the £55million-rated defender, and fans are now starting to welcome him to the club as they believe yesterday’s absence could be a big development in this transfer saga…

