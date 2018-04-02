Manchester United fans ‘welcome’ new £55m signing following Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

Manchester United fans are increasingly confident that Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is set for a transfer to Old Trafford in the summer following his axing for yesterday’s Chelsea game.

The Belgium international was not even on the bench for Spurs as they won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday – seen as a major signal from Mauricio Pochettino that he’s ready to sell the player.

Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez have looked a formidable defensive partnership for much of this season as Alderweireld has played less often, and that has led to rumours that the 29-year-old will be on his way out of north London.

Alderweireld has long looked one of the most solid centre-backs in the Premier League and would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back for United.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed United were one of the clubs in for the £55million-rated defender, and fans are now starting to welcome him to the club as they believe yesterday’s absence could be a big development in this transfer saga…

Toby Alderweireld has failed to make Tottenham’s bench today for their match against Chelsea. Appears he will be off in the summer. Jose sign him up! #mufc pic.twitter.com/ghVFLUx7Ce — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 1, 2018

Toby Alderweireld not in the Spurs squad today despite that fact that he’s fit. Interesting. Actually starting to think that we’ll sign him now. He’s the best CB in the League imo. What a partnership this would be. #mufc pic.twitter.com/ZKqNU2l8C1 — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) April 1, 2018

Goodbye Smalling, Welcome Alderweireld. It’s happening lads. — James ? (@EliteLukaku) April 1, 2018

Can’t wait to see Alderweireld in the red of Man United, it will be a great sight. — Heinrich (@ffsNathann) April 1, 2018

Hope united can snap up Toby Alderweireld come on @RomeluLukaku9 tap him up ? — Nathan Goldie (@GoldieNathan) April 1, 2018