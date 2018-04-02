Manchester United stand to benefit as PSG star prepared to snub Real Madrid for Barcelona transfer

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos is reportedly eager to seal a transfer to Barcelona to replace rumoured Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti this summer.

The Brazil international is also on Real Madrid’s radar, according to Don Balon, but would supposedly prioritise a switch to the Nou Camp over any other offers.

Long regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in the world, Marquinhos could certainly be a fine purchase for Barcelona if they do end up losing Umtiti as he stalls on signing a new contract.

Don Balon also recently reported that the France international, who has a £52million release clause, is tempted by the offer of more money at Old Trafford ahead of what looks a very plausible summer move.

Umtiti has been a key player for Barca in recent times and Marquinhos is precisely the calibre of defender needed to replace him in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Don Balon claim that the 23-year-old is unsettled at having failed to challenge for the Champions League during his time at the Parc des Princes and seems ready to move on for a fresh challenge.

United will hope this can somehow aid their pursuit of Umtiti, though it remains to be seen if Barcelona will prioritise keeping their current player over signing a new one.

