Liverpool star reveals transfer plans to Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly learned of the transfer plans of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ahead of what is likely to be a summer full of speculation surrounding the Reds star.

Salah has been in sensational form since returning to the Premier League this summer, scoring an incredible 37 goals in all competitions for Liverpool to put himself in contention for both the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year.

The Egypt international’s prolific form has unsurprisingly seen him linked with bigger clubs and Don Balon claim Coutinho would love for him to follow him to the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian left Anfield in January and Don Balon’s report also claims Salah has made it clear to his old team-mate that he’d snub Real Madrid without hesitation if it meant he could seal a dream transfer to Barcelona.

Salah could be a great fit alongside the likes of Coutinho, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack, and a previous report from Don Balon has suggested they are interested in the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool could possibly be persuaded to sell their star player so soon after signing him, but there could be reason to fear if he’s communicating with Coutinho about his possible plans.