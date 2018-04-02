Deal agreed: Real Madrid star set to complete €50million transfer to Champions League rivals

Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has reportedly given the green light to complete a permanent transfer to Bayern Munich this summer.

The Colombia international moved to the Allianz Arena last summer on a two-year loan deal, but Marca report that the two clubs have struck an agreement to make the move permanent.

The Spanish source claims Bayern have decided to pay the remaining €42million to trigger a permanent transfer, meaning Real will pocket around €50m in total from the sale.

This could backfire for Madrid as Rodriguez has shown what he can do when given enough playing time in his spell in the Bundesliga this season.

The 26-year-old certainly didn’t live up to expectations during his time at the Bernabeu, but remains a potentially world class talent on his day and one who’ll surely strengthen Bayern.

Rodriguez has contributed five goals and ten assists in all competitions this season and the Bavarian giants will surely be delighted to keep hold of him beyond the initially proposed two-year spell.