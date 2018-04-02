REVEALED: Jose Mourinho planning to CHANGE Man Utd star’s position, finds SOLUTION

Jose Mourinho saw Man Utd secure a win over Swansea City at the weekend, and that may have unlocked a secret as to how he will line his side up moving forward.

The Portuguese tactician has countless options in attack, with Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all at his disposal.

In turn, it remains to be seen how he continues to keep all of his forwards happy by rotating or if changes are made this summer to address issues and offload surplus individuals.

According to the Manchester Evening News though, it could lead to a change of position for Rashford, as it’s claimed that Mourinho now sees the Man Utd starlet as a centre-forward.

The United boss has already revealed that he has no intention of signing another striker this summer, as he sees Rashford and Martial as being capable of playing up top if Lukaku isn’t available or isn’t selected.

Given that he made his initial breakthrough and positive impact up front under Louis van Gaal, it’s surely good news as far as Rashford is concerned that he’ll get to return to that role as opposed to playing out wide.

However, Lukaku is arguably going to remain as first choice in that department, so while it sounds like it’s a solution for Mourinho after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic last week, it remains to be seen if it works out as hoped for Rashford who will be itching to be one of the first names on the team sheet moving forward.