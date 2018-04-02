Liverpool trying to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to €60million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to be showing an interest in sealing the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Reds spent big on bringing in Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January, but could do with further additions at the back after leaking goals for much of this season.

Doubts remain over Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as long-term solutions for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and there seems little doubt someone like Umtiti would be an upgrade.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs to have made their interest in the France international known, which follows quotes from the player himself saying it’s not just United who are after him.

The Spanish outlet also mention the possibility of a shock approach from Barca’s fierce rivals Real Madrid, but the club will surely do all they can to prevent such a disastrous move.

Umtiti has been superb since moving to the Nou Camp last season and it’s little surprise to see so many top clubs showing an interest in him amid doubts over whether he’ll sign a new contract.

His current deal includes a €60million release clause that many will see as a real bargain in this market.

United and Chelsea will not want to miss out on the 24-year-old, with both of those clubs also having issues of their own in defence this season as they’ve badly struggled to keep up with Manchester City in the Premier League whilst also both failing to get beyond the last 16 of the Champions League.