Video: Chelsea and Tottenham fans clash outside Stamford Bridge after game

In fairness, we’ve seen a lot worse even in recent months, but Chelsea and Tottenham fans were involved in a heated stand-off on Sunday.

Spurs ended a barren run against their city rivals by securing their first victory over the Blues at Stamford Bridge since 1990, a 3-1 win after goals from Christian Eriksen and a brace from Dele Alli.

In turn, while it was a memorable day for them, it would have merely added to tensions at Chelsea as they slipped further adrift of a Champions League qualification spot.

Those emotions seemingly nearly boiled over after the game as police had to keep these two groups of fans separated, albeit without any sense of real threat as neither side looked intent on doing a great deal.

Nevertheless, with projectiles being thrown and things at risk of getting worse given the way the police and stewards were outnumbered, it’s not what the Premier League and powers that be would have wanted to see.

With Russia coming up this summer for the World Cup, there will be ongoing fears about crowd trouble given what we saw at Euro 2016 in France with clashes between England and Russian fans and so we may be seeing more of this in a couple of months time unfortunately.