Video: Why Christian Eriksen was angry with Tottenham teammate after third goal in win over Chelsea

Tottenham secured their first win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 1990 on Sunday, with a 3-1 victory over the Blues.

However, despite the fact that Dele Alli put them in full control of the encounter with his second of the game, Christian Eriksen still found reason to be furious with one of his teammates, as seen in the video below.

The Danish playmaker had earlier scored a crucial goal of his own to level the scores with a stunning long-range effort to beat Willy Caballero.

Despite ultimately sealing the win, Eriksen chose to berate at Son Heung-min instead of going to celebrate with Alli initially, and he has now revealed why.

“I think he made it more difficult than it was,” he explained on Sky Sports, as per the Metro. “Of course when we scored it was more relief but if we didn’t score it would have been a big disappointment. Luckily Dele finished it off!”

On one hand, some may argue that there was no real need for his reaction and given the move eventually led to a goal, that was all that ultimately mattered.

However, it’s about the mentality that Eriksen has which is impressive, as he seemingly demanded better from his teammates despite the positive position that they were in and that has to be a great thing if they’re all on the same page.

Son could certainly have made it easier by passing quicker rather than trying to score himself, and it’s a good place to be that they can address problems when they’re winning.