Arsenal and Chelsea target reveals where his next club will be

Arsenal and Chelsea may want to take note as Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri lets slip that his next club will be abroad following links with the Premier League.

The Italian tactician has impressed in charge of the Serie A giants and would no doubt make a fine candidate for most top jobs around Europe as Arsenal and Chelsea are among those who could be looking to change manager soon.

Arsene Wenger is having another difficult season at the Emirates Stadium and may finally have run out of chances to turn things around, especially if his side cannot qualify for the Champions League between now and May.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also face missing out on Europe’s top club competition after a dire run of recent form under an increasingly unsettled-looking Antonio Conte.

Allegri was recently linked by the Daily Mail as a target for Chelsea as they weigh up Conte’s position, while last year the Sun claimed Arsenal had approached him when Wenger’s position first came under serious doubt.

The 50-year-old has never managed outside of Italy, but insists he’s done in his homeland and wants to broaden his horizons.

When asked by the Telegraph where he’ll go next, he said: ‘Certainly I will go abroad. In Italy, finished.’