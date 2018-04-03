Arsenal in transfer battle for Liverpool target, seeking exit from Spanish giants

It’s been a miserable year for Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos, but Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus are all reportedly offering him an escape route.

The 21-year-old joined Los Blancos from Real Betis last summer, but he’s only managed to make 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with many of those outings coming off the bench too.

SEE MORE: Sven Mislintat identifies ideal transfer for Arsenal to finally replace Santi Cazorla

In turn, it would naturally be a frustrating time for the youngster, as although there is fierce competition for places in midfield and he’ll have to bide his time, he’ll only improve, develop and mature as a player if he gets regular playing time.

It doesn’t seem as though he’ll get that at the Bernabeu though, and so El Confidencial, as also reported by talkSPORT, have noted that Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus are all interested in prising him away from the Spanish capital.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, Arsene Wenger has several options in midfield with Jack Wilshere, Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey all featuring heavily, while Mohamed Elneny is also in reserve.

However, Ceballos would arguably bring a different dynamic to the midfield, something that has been missing since Santi Cazorla was ruled out of action with long-term injury problems, while Wilshere’s contract will expire at the end of the season.

With his technical quality and ability on the ball, it could be a sensible signing for the Gunners, but it remains to be seen if they can firstly prise him away from Real Madrid, and then fend off interest from their rivals.

Liverpool may well be eager due to the fact that Jurgen Klopp is set to lose Emre Can as it stands, with the German midfield ace seeing his contract expire this summer too, at which point he can leave on a free. The Reds will surely be in the market to strengthen in order to compete on multiple fronts.

Ultimately, the future looks bleak for Ceballos at Madrid, and so it may well be in his best interests to move on this summer if the right opportunity comes along.