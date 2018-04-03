Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

Arsenal face CSKA Moscow in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

The Gunners advanced to a European quarter-final for the first time in eight years after defeating Italian giants AC Milan in the last-16.

Arsene Wenger’s men put in a superb performance at the San Siro, and won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Emirates, however the game was dominated by the contentious penalty decision won by Danny Welbeck.

The north London outfit will be looking to take a strong lead against the Russian side, as the Gunners’ record away in eastern Europe does not fare well.

CSKA head into the game brimming with confidence after knocking out French giants, Lyon.

What time is Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow kick-off?

Arsenal host CSKA Moscow at Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8.05pm on Thursday, April 5.

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow team news

Alexandre Lacazette could be in line to return to the starting XI after impressing off the bench against Stoke but Wenger may not risk the Frenchman having only just returning to action after two months out.

However, Wenger’s hand may be forced after Danny Welbeck picked up an injury.

Petr Cech (groin) is doubtful to return, so David Ospina will continue to play in the Europa League. Meanwhile, Santi Cazorla is a long-term absentee.

As for the visitors, Viktor Vasin (knee), Astemir Gordyushenko (meniscus) and Mario Fernandes (hamstring) all still injured.

Kirill Nababkin is suspended.

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow odds

Arsenal – 1/3

Draw – 4/1

CSKA Moscow – 9/1