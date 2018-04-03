Barcelona squad vs Roma announced: Fans delighted with key inclusions for Valverde

Barcelona take on Roma in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night.

The Catalan giants will be desperate to take a positive result to Italy in the second leg, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of being held by Sevilla at the weekend.

Despite that, they remain on course for a treble this season, and a win in midweek would certainly allow them to take a big step towards their objective in Europe.

Ernesto Valverde has had several injury concerns in recent weeks, with Sergio Busquets sustaining a setback in the last round against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi wasn’t risked in the starting line-up last time out after sitting out the international break due to an ongoing hamstring problem, and so it’s been a far from ideal time to lose fundamental individuals at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

Nevertheless, it’s good news for Barcelona fans after the squad was announced for the first leg meeting, with Busquets recalled while naturally Messi features and will be expected to start given the importance of the game.

However, as seen in the tweets below, Barca supporters were delighted to see Denis Suarez also included but it remains to be seen whether or not he gets his opportunity to impress.

Philippe Coutinho misses out due to ineligibility, but with Nelson Semedo also getting the nod, it’s as close to a full-strength squad as possible with Yerry Mina missing out.

