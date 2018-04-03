Barcelona vs Roma TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

It’s the Champions League quarter-finals this week as Barcelona host Roma in the first leg.

Barcelona will be the hot favourites to make another semi-final appearance and they head into the game in good spirits after coming back from 2-0 down against Sevilla at the weekend to draw 2-2, with late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi which keeps their unbeaten season in the league alive.

MORE: Manager tells £55million Manchester United transfer target he’s free to leave

However, Barcelona have only made the semi finals of the Champions League in one of the last five seasons.

The teams meet for the fifth time in the Champions League, however, the Italian side have won just one of their last 13 away games in the competition.

Since the start of 2013-14, Barcelona haven’t lost a single European match at the Nou Camp, winning 23 and drawing two.

What time is Barcelona vs Roma kick-off?

The game gets underway on Wednesday, April 4 at the Nou Camp.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Barcelona vs Roma TV channel and stream

The Champions League quarter-final is live on BT Sport 3.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Barcelona vs Roma team news

Lionel Messi was on the bench in the La Liga game at Sevilla, but is sure to start in the crunch game tomorrow.

Sergio Busquets has been missing since picking up an injury against Chelsea in the previous round but could feature on Wednesday.

As for Roma, Belgian international Radja Nainggolan is likely to miss out with an injury picked up during the weekend draw with Bologna.

Barcelona vs Roma odds

Barcelona – 2/9

Draw – 6/1

Roma – 14/1