Bold move: How Jose Mourinho plans on STOPPING Man City winning PL title against Man Utd

All eyes will be on the Etihad this weekend as Man City have the chance to win the Premier League title, and it could happen against bitter rivals Man Utd no less.

Pep Guardiola’s men sit 16 points clear of United in the table with just seven games to go, and so a win this weekend would secure the trophy for the Spanish tactician and his players.

Naturally, they will have their sights set on Liverpool in the Champions League for now, but in the meantime it’s claimed that Jose Mourinho could make a bold move in his bid to prevent City from enjoying the ultimate day against their rivals by sealing the title against them.

As per The Express, Mourinho will take Juan Mata out of the starting line-up and play both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial from the start.

Particularly after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January, the pair haven’t often started games together, but in a more positive and attacking switch, Mourinho could be ready to unleash the pair on City in the hope that they can postpone the title celebrations for another week at least.

Guardiola and City will evidently go on to be crowned champions this season, much to the frustration and annoyance of Man Utd fans around the world. However, they’ll be desperate to ensure that they don’t have to put up with the celebrations starting at the Etihad while they’re there on Saturday evening.

With so much attacking talent at his disposal, it will be interesting to see if it pays dividends to take the game to City or if it backfires on the Red Devils.