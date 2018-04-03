Chelsea ready to make major sacrifice in order to push through €68million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a not-insignificant loss on striker Alvaro Morata just a year after signing him ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

According to Don Balon, the Spain international is wanted back at his former club Real Madrid already, with Chelsea said to be willing to sanction a deal at just €68million in order to get him off their books.

Don Balon’s report claims this is €12m less than the €80m they paid Madrid for Morata last summer, so it’s pretty clear the Blues want rid of the under-performing attacker.

Having impressed in a super-sub role at the Bernabeu last term, Morata left to play more first-team football in the Premier League but has not really looked capable of making that step up.

Real could now do with more options up front after a poor campaign from Karim Benzema, so may be happy to be able to bring back their former player for relatively cheap.

Still, one could also question the wisdom of forking out a lot of money on a player who’s flopped so badly after finally being given the chance to play regularly for a big club.