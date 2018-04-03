Chelsea star tells his entourage which club he wants to seal transfer to

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has reportedly told those close to him that he’s eager to seal a transfer to Real Madrid as his next move.

According to Don Balon, the Belgium international is among Florentino Perez’s three main attacking targets for the summer, alongside big names such as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

MORE: Chelsea ready to make major sacrifice in order to push through €68million transfer

Hazard has shone as one of the best players in Europe for much of his time at Chelsea, but it may be that his time at Stamford Bridge is now coming to an end.

The Telegraph have reported that Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are among the big names at Chelsea who may not be able to keep hold of if they don’t qualify for next season’s Champions League.

After losing to Tottenham at the weekend, Chelsea are now eight points behind their rivals in the running to make the top four, and the Telegraph suggest Hazard may be reluctant to sign a new contract if top level European football is not on offer in west London.

Hazard could undoubtedly be a fine signing for Madrid given the club’s struggles in La Liga this season, with big-name forwards like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale looking past their best.