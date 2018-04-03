Juventus vs Real Madrid team news: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s the return of the Champions League as Juventus host Real Madrid in the quarter-final first leg.

The game is a repeat of the final last season, which Madrid won 4–1 to secure their 12th title in this competition.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a third successive title; they’ll be sure to be looking to grab a decisive away goal ahead of the second leg.

Zinedine Zidane, returns to Juventus for the first time as a player or coach since leaving for Santiago Bernabeu in a world-record deal in 2001.

Mehdi Benatia is suspended for the game, and Alex Sandro who was a doubt but is included in the line-up.

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic is also serving a suspension and Federico Bernardeschi is definitely out with an injury, however, Mario Mandzukic has been included on the bench.

As for Real, Nacho has failed to make the squad and Gareth Bale is on the bench.

Juventus have kept 21 clean sheets in their last 25 matches in all competitions… Best defence in Europe? ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/l4pFF1LCyp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2018

Juventus vs Real Madrid team news

Juventus XI

Real Madrid XI