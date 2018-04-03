Liverpool vs Man City TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

It’s the return of the Champions League this week with Liverpool hosting high-flying Manchester City in the quarter-final first leg.

Both teams have prepared for this tie with wins under their belts, following on from their Premier League games at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men only need one win to win the league and could do so at rivals, Manchester Utd.

Liverpool are the only team to beat City in the Premier League this season, an entertaining 4-3 victory in January, however the Reds will be looking to avoid conceding any away goals.

What time is Liverpool vs Man City kick-off?

Liverpool host Manchester City in the Champions League at Anfield with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 4.

Liverpool vs Man City TV channel and stream

The tie will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Liverpool vs Man City team news

Liverpool will be hoping to have Emre Can (back) return to the side, having sat out the win over Crystal Palace.

However, Joe Gomez (ankle) is expected to miss the game with the knock he picked up with England.

Meanwhile, Adam Lallana’s hamstring injury means he could miss the World Cup this summer.

John Stones (head), Fabian Delph (knock) and Sergio Aguero (knee) are all in line to return for City, however Benjamin Mendy (knee) remains out.

Danilo could return to the starting XI should Delph not be fit to start.

Liverpool vs Man City odds

Liverpool – 2/1

Draw – 13/5

Man City – 7/5