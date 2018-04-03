Manchester United set to beat Real Madrid to major deal thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic exit

Manchester United are reportedly set to tie star player David de Gea to a new bumper contract thanks to money being freed up on the wage bill following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s transfer to LA Galaxy.

The Spain international is surely United’s best and most important player at the moment after another superb individual season, and Real Madrid have long been linked with a swoop for him.

MORE: Manchester United fans ‘welcome’ new £55m signing following Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

BBC Sport reported back in 2015 that Real Madrid tried to sign De Gea and were close to completing a deal only for it to fall through late on in slightly bizarre circumstances.

Speculation surrounding the 27-year-old potentially moving to the Bernabeu has not died down, however, with Don Balon recently claiming he could be tempted to join PSG if a move to Madrid does not work out.

Still, United fans may finally be able to breathe a little more easily as their star man is apparently poised to put pen to paper on a mammoth new contract worth around £350,000 per week, making him the Red Devils’ second highest earner behind Alexis Sanchez, according to the Sun.

The Sun’s report also mentions Real’s interest, but it looks like United are confident Ibrahimovic’s departure gives them more room to go higher with their offer and give the player something suitable.

For all the potential signings United have been linked with recently, fans would surely agree that keeping hold of De Gea right now is probably the most important deal they could strike this summer.