Bad news, Arsenal: Title-winning manager ready to take Chelsea job

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly chosen Chelsea as his next destination and could make the move as early as this summer.

The Italian tactician has also been linked with other big names in recent times but the Sun claim he’s prepared to come in and replace Antonio Conte if he leaves his post this summer.

MORE: Chelsea star tells his entourage which club he wants to seal transfer to

Allegri has impressed as one of Europe’s finest managers in recent years, winning four Serie A titles in his career in Italy, one with AC Milan and three with current club Juve.

However, he’s admitted openly that he wants his next job to be outside of Italy and the Sun claim he’s chosen Chelsea.

This is despite Don Balon‘s claims earlier this season that he’d held informal talks over possibly replacing the struggling Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

This also looks something of a blow for Arsenal as Arsene Wenger’s future comes into question again, with the Sun claiming last season that the Gunners were considering him when Wenger’s future first came into doubt.

Chelsea would do well to appoint the 50-year-old as they look in need of a change after a highly frustrating season under Conte this term.