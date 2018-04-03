Raphael Varane WAG: Best photos of Real Madrid star’s jaw-dropping wife Camille Tytgat as he’s linked with Manchester United transfer

Posted by
Raphael Varane WAG: Best photos of Real Madrid star’s jaw-dropping wife Camille Tytgat as he’s linked with Manchester United transfer

Here’s our collection of the best Raphael Varane WAG photos as the Real Madrid defender is linked with a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The France international is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe right now, and he also clearly has great taste as his wife Camille Tytgat is an absolute stunner.

MORE: England WAGS: Perrie Edwards, Ruby Mae and others set for World Cup in Russia this summer

Little is known about the somewhat private Camille, but we’ve uncovered some of her best pics and you can enjoy our Raphael Varane WAG gallery below…

camille tytgat
Raphael Varane WAG Camille Tytgat on Instagram
camille tytgat
Camilel Tytgat is a real beauty of the football WAG world
varane wag
Raphael Varane and Camille Tytgat married in 2016
Camille-Tytgat
Varane WAG Camille Tytgat is sure to be seen supporting her husband at the World Cup this summer

Raphael and Camille ? #RaphaelVarane #CamilleTytgat #RealMadrid

A post shared by Real Madrid Family ?? (@realmadrid_famiily) on

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top