Senior Barcelona stars want stunning swap deal for Liverpool talisman

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form this season, but reports in Spain claim that Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez want him at the Nou Camp.

The 25-year-old arrived from Roma last summer having shown his quality in Serie A, but he’s undoubtedly taken his game to the next level with 37 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances so far this season.

In turn, that makes him indispensable for Liverpool, as he has led their charge for both a top-four finish in the Premier League and their hunt for Champions League glory by striking up a deadly partnership with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in an attacking trident.

According to Don Balon though, as re-reported by The Express, it’s claimed that Messi and Suarez want Ousmane Dembele to be included in a deal to try and prise the Egyptian international away from Anfield, instead of looking to sign Antoine Griezmann.

It’s a sensational claim from Don Balon, something that they have a reputation for, but it is entirely feasible that Messi and Suarez would want Salah at Barcelona given the quality that he has shown this season.

Further, the former Roma and Fiorentina winger has the technical quality, pace and movement to fit into the system at Barca, while his eye for goal certainly makes him a more decisive figure than Dembele.

It simply hasn’t gone to plan for the French youngster this season as he has struggled with injuries too, and it would be a huge shame for him if he is forced to consider his future after just one season in Spain.

Based on this report, the suggestion that Messi and Suarez would use him as part of a deal to get Salah is only going to intensify reports of tension and issues, but it will be up to him between now and the end of the season to continue to prove that he is worthy of long-term faith from the club.

As for Liverpool, they will surely have no interest in selling Salah, but as we saw in January with Philippe Coutinho, perhaps if the right offer is made and the player in question is open to the move, it could lead to a real headache for the Reds.