Sevilla vs Bayern Munich team news: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s the return of the Champions League as Sevilla host Bayern Munich in the quarter-final first leg.

Sevilla’s Ever Banega is suspended and will miss the game, while former Man City winger, Jesus Navas has failed to recover from injury in time for the crunch encounter.

As for Bayern, the most notable absentee is German ‘keeper, Manuel Neuer, despite him returning to training.

Sven Ulreich will start in goal for the four-time Champions League champions.

Kingsley Coman is also missing for the Bundesliga league leaders also.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder will be looking to inspire his side once again after a brilliant performance against Manchester Utd in the last round.

How Sevilla & Bayern line up in Spain… Predictions? ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/Jt7G564K7t — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2018

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich team news

Sevilla XI

Soria; Navas, Lenglet, Kjaer, Escudero; N’Zonzi, Pizarro; Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa; Ben Yedder.

Subs: Rico, Geis, Pareja, Nolito, Arana, Muriel, Sandro

Bayern Munich XI

Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Bernat; Martinez, Thiago, Vidal; Muller, Lewandowski, Ribery.

Subs: Starke, Wagner, Sule, Rafinha, Rudy, James, Robben