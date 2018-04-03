Tottenham prepare to splash out, eye £50m Barcelona target as key replacement

Tottenham are reportedly plotting a contingency plan in the event that they lose Toby Alderweireld, with Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt on their radar.

The Belgian ace has played a key role in Tottenham’s progression under Mauricio Pochettino, making over 100 appearances for the club since arriving in 2015.

SEE MORE: Dele Alli trolls Chelsea fans after starring role in historic Tottenham win at Stamford Bridge

However, with his current contract set to expire next summer and with no suggestion that a renewal will be signed imminently, it has led to question marks over his future in the media.

According to Football.London, Spurs are that concerned over the matter that they will reportedly consider a £50m move for De Ligt, who has continued to impress for Ajax despite the fact that he’s still only a teenager.

It’s added that Barcelona and Arsenal are also interested in the Dutch international, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that they’ve been tracking him for a while, and so if Tottenham are serious about their plot to sign him, they may well have to act quickly to avoid being left disappointed.

De Ligt has five caps for the senior Dutch national team already, while he’s racked up 48 appearances for Ajax after breaking into the senior side last season.

Not only has he established himself as a regular domestically for the Eredivisie giants, but he will have accumulated plenty of experience during the run to the Europa League final last season too.

In turn, it seems like a sensible solution for Spurs if they lose Alderweireld, albeit he’s the more experienced option and offers immediate reassurances.

Nevertheless, if they were to lose him, De Ligt has impressed to this point and still has his whole career ahead of him to improve and develop further.

Pochettino has earned a reputation of helping young players improve, as seen with his work with the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane. Along with the potential of playing regularly in north London if a space opens up after Alderweireld’s exit, it could be a very enticing offer, regardless of competition from Barcelona who arguably may not be able to offer similar playing time assurances.